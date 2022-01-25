Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly approves vaccine passport ban

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly were set to approve bills that would require...
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly were set to approve bills that would require employers to count a prior coronavirus infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing and prohibit vaccine passports.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly were set to approve bills that would require employers to count a prior coronavirus infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing and prohibit vaccine passports. Both measures up for votes Tuesday would face a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The governor last year vetoed a GOP bill that would have barred public health officials from requiring people get vaccinated. Republican backers maintain natural immunity is at least as effective as vaccination. And supporters of banning vaccine passports say they’re worried that the federal government will mandate them. The Assembly approved the vaccine passport bill first on a voice vote and was expected to vote on the natural immunity bill later Tuesday.

