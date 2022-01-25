Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers OK penalties for protesters

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has approved a bill that would create tougher penalties for protesters. The proposal would make attending a riot or blocking a street a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and participating in a riot that causes property damage or personal injury a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison. The Senate and Assembly passed the measure Tuesday and sent it on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly also was set to consider a bill that would make it a felony to damage government property of historical significance.

