Wisconsin lawmakers to sign new contracts for state builders, troopers

Wisconsin’s state troopers would earn a 2% across-the-board wage increase if the deals are signed.
Wisconsin Senate
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers are poised to sign off on new contracts for state carpenters, bricklayers, electricians and plumbers, as well as state troopers, Tuesday.

The deals between the state Department of Administration and the Wisconsin State Building Trades Negotiating Committee cover the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years and call for raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%. The University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW System also negotiated deals with the committee calling for the same raises for their tradespeople.

Wisconsin legislators are also set to vote on a new two-year contract for Wisconsin’s state troopers. The contract provides a 2% across-the-board wage increase in each of the two years, with lump sump payments equal to a 2% increase for hours worked dating back to Jan. 5, 2020. Each step along the troopers’ pay progression scale would increase by an average of 4.3%, with a lump sum payment for hours worked dating back to June 6, 2021.

The Assembly and the Senate were expected to vote on all the contracts Tuesday. Approval by both houses would send the contracts to Gov. Tony Evers for his signature.

