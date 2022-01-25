Advertisement

Wisconsin officials encourage eligible residents to apply for internet discount benefit

(WLBT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and other state officials are encouraging Wisconsinites who need assistance in paying their internet bills to apply for an emergency benefit.

“We know that the digital divide in our state is holding our communities back, as high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity to learn, work, and access critical resources in our state and country today,” said Gov. Evers.

The Affordable Connectivity Program, a replacement of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB), offers a discount of up to $30 a month toward internet for eligible households and up to $75 per month for those on qualifying tribal lands.

Gov. Evers and officials from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin stated 1,580,000 people, or 650,000 households, are eligible for the discount.

“Every Wisconsinite should be able to afford internet without having to choose between other essential needs such as food or rent, and getting everyone connected to broadband remains a top priority for me and my administration,” the governor continued.

Those who were already fully enrolled in the EBB as of Dec. 31 will automatically receive a monthly benefit until March 1. Some households may need to requalify in order to receive the benefit past March 1.

Customers will see the benefit apply directly to their bill.

