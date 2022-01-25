Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate approves calling constitutional convention

This photo made available by the U.S. National Archives shows a portion of the first page of...
This photo made available by the U.S. National Archives shows a portion of the first page of the United States Constitution.(Source: National Archives via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has become the 16th state to call for a convention of the states to consider making a variety of changes to the U.S. Constitution, a move that drew bipartisan opposition in the state Senate but not enough to block its approval.

The resolution had passed 15 states, mostly in the South, before Wisconsin became the first since Mississippi in 2019 to approve it.

The proposal, which the Assembly passed last year, allows for the convention to consider three things: imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government; limiting the federal government’s powers and jurisdiction; and imposing term limits for members of Congress and other federal officials.

Congress must receive requests from 34 states to convene a convention of the states. Opponents argue that calling a constitutional convention could get out of control, leading to far-ranging revisions that could drastically reshape the nation’s founding document.

