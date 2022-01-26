Advertisement

3 hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Vernon County

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 at County Road Y in the Town of...
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 at County Road Y in the Town of Viroqua on Jan 24. at 12:28 p.m.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) -3 people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sherriff’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 at County Road Y in the Town of Viroqua on Jan 24. at 12:28 p.m.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jada Schroeder and her passenger, 19-year-old Sierra Hohneke, were on U.S. Highway 14 making a left hand turn onto Country Road Y West, when they pulled out in front of vehicle traveling Southbound on U.S. Highway 14.The driver of that vehicle was 47-year-old Telly Miller.

The vehicles collided, and Miller’s truck went off the roadway to the right coming to a stop in a snowbank. Schroeder’s vehicle came to a rest on the shoulder of the Southbound lane, facing North.

Schroder and Hohneke suffered injuries and were both taken by Gundersen Tri State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital. Miller received minor injuries and received treatment on his own.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
One of the two arrested is in custody, suspected of drug possession, retail theft and fleeing...
2 people arrested for suspected retail theft, drug possession in Lake Hallie Sunday
A pair of 32-year-old people from Minneapolis were arrested Friday and charged Monday in Pepin...
2 people arrested for drug possession in Durand Friday
41-year-old Thomas Hicks is charged with arson and seven counts of attempted homicide after...
$1M cash bond set for Eau Claire man charged with attempted homicide, arson
3 victims of fatal Jackson County crash Saturday identified

Latest News

The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021.
Lawmakers approve contracts for troopers, building trades
Bloomer Teen Hailed a Hometown Hero
Bloomer Teen Hailed a Hometown Hero
Evers
Evers Prioritizing Broadband Access
Local laundromats joined a new outreach with L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library to provide...
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library launches new community outreach laundromat libraries