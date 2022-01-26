3 hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) -3 people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sherriff’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 at County Road Y in the Town of Viroqua on Jan 24. at 12:28 p.m.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jada Schroeder and her passenger, 19-year-old Sierra Hohneke, were on U.S. Highway 14 making a left hand turn onto Country Road Y West, when they pulled out in front of vehicle traveling Southbound on U.S. Highway 14.The driver of that vehicle was 47-year-old Telly Miller.

The vehicles collided, and Miller’s truck went off the roadway to the right coming to a stop in a snowbank. Schroeder’s vehicle came to a rest on the shoulder of the Southbound lane, facing North.

Schroder and Hohneke suffered injuries and were both taken by Gundersen Tri State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital. Miller received minor injuries and received treatment on his own.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.