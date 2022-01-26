Advertisement

Board member suggests no population goal in new wolf plan

A member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board is suggesting that the agency’s...
A member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board is suggesting that the agency’s new wolf management plan not include a specific population goal.(Jacob W. Frank | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board is suggesting that the agency’s new wolf management plan not include a specific population goal. The DNR’s current wolf management plan dates back to 1999 and sets out a population goal of 350 animals. The DNR’s latest population estimates, compiled over the winter of 2019-20, totaled about 1,030 animals. Wolf hunt supporters have used the 350-animal goal as justification for trimming the population through hunting. The DNR anticipates issuing a new management plan by June. Board member Greg Kazmierzski said during a meeting Wednesday that nobody believes the DNR’s population estimates and suggested that rather than establishing a numeric goal the plan should signal whether the population should shrink or grow.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Thomas Hicks is charged with arson and seven counts of attempted homicide after...
$1M cash bond set for Eau Claire man charged with attempted homicide, arson
Alena Otto is hailed a hometown hero after saving a friend from drowning last winter.
Bloomer teen hailed a hometown hero
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly were set to approve bills that would require...
Wisconsin Assembly approves vaccine passport ban
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Suspected gunman dead after shooting of Milwaukee County deputy
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/26/22)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland...
Pro Football Writers choose Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for MVP
Twin Metals Mining
Biden administration cancels Twin Metals’ mineral leases