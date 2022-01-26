Advertisement

Children’s Charities invites community to Open House at new location

By Samantha Nitz and Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -To celebrate its move, Children’s Charities invited the community to an Open House at its new location.

Children’s Charities is a non-profit that provides free tutoring for children, as well as training programs for educators. It was previously housed at Liberty Christian School in Chippewa Falls. It’s still located in the same city, but it’s moved to the WWIB Radio Station.

The new location is all about making it easier for the families they serve.

“We really wanted to be accessible for families and tutors. There’s such an incredible need for children to receive tutoring lessons and we wanted to have a location that was easily accessible for families throughout the Greater Chippewa Valley,” Tammy Tillotson, Executive Director, said.

Children’s Charities started in 2017. They serve families all over the Chippewa Valley from Osseo to Rice Lake.

