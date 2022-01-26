Advertisement

Crew responds to business fire in Chippewa Falls

According to Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, at 11:58 a.m. the Chippewa Falls Fire...
According to Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, at 11:58 a.m. the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency services responded to a report of a structure fire at 346 East Park ave. Dynamite Auto.(Live 5)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Firefighters responded to a business fire in Chippewa Falls Wednesday morning.

According to Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, at 11:58 a.m. the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency services responded to a report of a structure fire at 346 East Park ave. Dynamite Auto.

Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services says on scene the crew found smoke and flames coming from the eaves and roof area in the back of the building. All employees were accounted for upon fire arrival. An interior attack was made. Ceiling were pulled and the fire was quickly extinguished to the area of origin with no extension.

The fire was under control at 12:22 p.m. Eight firefighters were on scene with no reported injuries. Damage is estimated at $30,000.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Thomas Hicks is charged with arson and seven counts of attempted homicide after...
$1M cash bond set for Eau Claire man charged with attempted homicide, arson
Alena Otto is hailed a hometown hero after saving a friend from drowning last winter.
Bloomer teen hailed a hometown hero
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly were set to approve bills that would require...
Wisconsin Assembly approves vaccine passport ban
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses

Latest News

The state Department of Natural Resources policy board has chosen a new chairman.
Wisconsin DNR policy board picks new chairman
Jamie Beggs
Rock Co. man ordered to lifetime in mental health facility after grandmother’s killing
Wisconsin DNR
Judge: DNR can continue PFAS sampling, but can’t enforce
A member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board is suggesting that the agency’s...
Board member suggests no population goal in new wolf plan