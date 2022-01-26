Crew responds to business fire in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Firefighters responded to a business fire in Chippewa Falls Wednesday morning.

According to Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, at 11:58 a.m. the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency services responded to a report of a structure fire at 346 East Park ave. Dynamite Auto.

Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services says on scene the crew found smoke and flames coming from the eaves and roof area in the back of the building. All employees were accounted for upon fire arrival. An interior attack was made. Ceiling were pulled and the fire was quickly extinguished to the area of origin with no extension.

The fire was under control at 12:22 p.m. Eight firefighters were on scene with no reported injuries. Damage is estimated at $30,000.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.