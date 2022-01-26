Deputy shot during pursuit in Milwaukee; suspect at large

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy was shot after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, officials were conducting a traffic stop near 68th and Adler when the passenger in the vehicle ran away.

The deputy ran after the subject and was shot multiple times.

As of 3:30 a.m., officials say the deputy was conscious, breathing, and receiving treatment.

1/2: MAJOR INCIDENT ALERT: During a traffic stop in the area of W Adler & S 68th streets, the passenger fled on foot, & the MCSO deputy who’d initiated the stop pursued. During the foot pursuit, near 64th & Adler the deputy suffered multiple gunshot injuries.#OfficerDown — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 26, 2022

The medical examiner confirmed to our sister station FOX6 they have been called to the scene.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, but the shooter/passenger is at large. They add, the suspect is armed and dangerous.

In a ‘shelter in place’ notice that was sent to phones in the area, officials describe the suspect as a Black man, with a skinny build who is wearing a black t-shirt and no coat.

This is a developing story.

