Deputy shot during pursuit in Milwaukee; suspect at large

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy was shot after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, officials were conducting a traffic stop near 68th and Adler when the passenger in the vehicle ran away.

The deputy ran after the subject and was shot multiple times.

As of 3:30 a.m., officials say the deputy was conscious, breathing, and receiving treatment.

The medical examiner confirmed to our sister station FOX6 they have been called to the scene.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, but the shooter/passenger is at large. They add, the suspect is armed and dangerous.

In a ‘shelter in place’ notice that was sent to phones in the area, officials describe the suspect as a Black man, with a skinny build who is wearing a black t-shirt and no coat.

This is a developing story.

