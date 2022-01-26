Advertisement

GOP lawmakers try again to legalize medical marijuana

By Associated Press and WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers are trying again to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin.

Sen. Mary Felzkowski of Tomahawk and Rep. Patrick Snyder of Schofield introduced a bill Wednesday that would create a new state commission to regulate medical marijuana.

Rep. Felzkowski said if medical marijuana is legalized, Wisconsin would join 36 other states with similar laws. Only 18 states have legalized recreational marijuana.

She said it would give medical providers another tool.

Physicians who earn certification from the commission would be allowed to prescribe marijuana. Felzkowski introduced the bill last session as well but the measure didn’t gain any traction.

“These drugs [current pharmaceuticals medications], while helpful... And I’ll never knock them because I’m alive today because of them, they can be extremely debilitating to Wisconsin patients who are given no legal option to try a natural drug that their medical care team may otherwise recommend,” said Rep. Felzkowski.

She said she went through stage IV breast cancer.

Felzkowski told reporters at a news conference that Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu is “more than willing” to allow a hearing on the measure this time around. Both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Gov. Tony Evers have expressed support of legalizing medical marijuana.

