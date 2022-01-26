Advertisement

Humbird man guilty of double fatal OWI sentenced

He’s accused of driving a pickup Dec. 15 that crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Michelle Kunze and her passenger, 35-year-old Genie Carillo.(Clark County Jail)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man involved in a Clark County crash, which killed two women, while having an alcohol level more than four times the legal limit for driving has been sentenced.

30-year-old Trenton Bemis of Humbird was sentenced Tuesday in Clark County Court to 15 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision.

In Oct., he pleaded no contest to two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

He’s accused of driving a pickup Dec. 15 that crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Michelle Kunze and her passenger, 35-year-old Genie Carillo.

A criminal complaint showed Bemis had a blood alcohol level of .356 percent.

As for count one; Bemis is sentenced to 90 months in state prison, Bemis given 90 days credit consecutive to count two of this same case. 60 months extended supervision, consecutive to count two of this same case as are the conditions thereof.

As for count two; Bemis is sentenced to 90 months in prison consecutive to count one of this case. 60 months extended supervision consecutive to count one of this same case as are the conditions thereof.

