Advertisement

Lawmakers approve contracts for troopers, building trades

The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021.
The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin lawmakers have signed off on new contracts for state troopers, carpenters, bricklayers, electricians and plumbers. The deals for workers other than the state troopers cover the previous and current fiscal years. They call for raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%. The University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW System also negotiated deals calling for the same raises for their tradespeople. The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021. The Senate passed all the contracts Tuesday with no debate. The Assembly followed suit Tuesday evening. The contracts go next to Gov. Tony Evers, who is expected to sign them into law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
One of the two arrested is in custody, suspected of drug possession, retail theft and fleeing...
2 people arrested for suspected retail theft, drug possession in Lake Hallie Sunday
A pair of 32-year-old people from Minneapolis were arrested Friday and charged Monday in Pepin...
2 people arrested for drug possession in Durand Friday
41-year-old Thomas Hicks is charged with arson and seven counts of attempted homicide after...
$1M cash bond set for Eau Claire man charged with attempted homicide, arson
3 victims of fatal Jackson County crash Saturday identified

Latest News

Bloomer Teen Hailed a Hometown Hero
Bloomer Teen Hailed a Hometown Hero
Evers
Evers Prioritizing Broadband Access
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 at County Road Y in the Town of...
3 hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Vernon County
Local laundromats joined a new outreach with L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library to provide...
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library launches new community outreach laundromat libraries