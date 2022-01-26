Rock Co. man ordered to lifetime in mental health facility after grandmother’s killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Rock County man accused of killing his 97-year-old grandmother was ordered Wednesday to a lifetime in a mental health facility, according to court records.

Jamie Beggs, 37, will stay in a mental health facility for life and is eligible for extended supervision after 25 years.

He was living with his grandmother, Kathleen Beggs, when he stabbed and strangled her last June at her home near Janesville.

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 4 in Rock County Circuit Court to first-degree intentional homicide.

Under the terms of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed with the findings of a doctor who diagnosed Beggs with a mental illness, which rendered him not legally responsible for the slaying.

