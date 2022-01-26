Advertisement

Suspicious objects found near Tomah Amtrak Station Monday are fireworks

The area near the Tomah Amtrak Station was closed off from 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Tomah Police determined that suspicious objects found near the Tomah Amtrak Station are...
Tomah Police determined that suspicious objects found near the Tomah Amtrak Station are fireworks. Initial reports were that a person had sticks of dynamite near the Amtrak station Monday morning, Jan. 25, 2022.(Tomah Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Tomah Police have determined that suspicious objects found in a truck near the Tomah Amtrak Station Monday are fireworks.

The Tomah Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that Dane County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians said the objects, which were initially reported to police as possible sticks of dynamite, are aerial fireworks.

The area near the Tomah Amtrak Station was closed off from 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. Monday while law enforcement secured the objects and took them away from the scene to see what they were.

“It would’ve been much easier if they were labeled with ‘ACME’ and we were able to take a nefarious-looking coyote into custody,” the Facebook post by Tomah Police said.

***UPDATE*** This is an update to the incident that occurred on January 24, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. involving...

Posted by Tomah Police Department on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Police said no threats were called in about the objects on Monday. The fireworks were found in the bed of a truck, and the Dane County EOD team was called in when Tomah Police weren’t able to figure out what the objects were.

The Tomah Police Department said the case is being discussed with the Monroe County District Attorney. Tomah Police also credits the Tomah Public Works Department and Monroe County 911 Communications Center with assistance.

MORE COVERAGE
Tomah PD finds ‘suspicious objects’ near Tomah Amtrak Station Monday

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Thomas Hicks is charged with arson and seven counts of attempted homicide after...
$1M cash bond set for Eau Claire man charged with attempted homicide, arson
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
One of the two arrested is in custody, suspected of drug possession, retail theft and fleeing...
2 people arrested for suspected retail theft, drug possession in Lake Hallie Sunday
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly were set to approve bills that would require...
Wisconsin Assembly approves vaccine passport ban
Alena Otto is hailed a hometown hero after saving a friend from drowning last winter.
Bloomer teen hailed a hometown hero

Latest News

Ag Chat w/ Jill Welke
Ag Chat w/ Jill Welke (1/26/2022)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (1/26/2022)
Deputy shot during pursuit in Milwaukee; suspect at large
HOPE GOSPEL NEEDS USED CAR DONATIONS
HOPE GOSPEL MISSION IN NEED OF USED CAR DONATIONS