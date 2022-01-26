Advertisement

Two Chippewa Falls businesses team up for Valentine’s Day ‘Adopt a Senior’

By Dazia Cummings
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Valentine’s Day is around the corner. In an effort to make sure as many people “feel the love” as possible, two Chippewa Falls businesses are teaming up once again.

It’s called the ‘Adopt a Senior’ program. Community Members can choose a cheesecake or a chocolate covered cheesecake heart from Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes in Chippewa Falls.

The Valentine’s treat will then be delivered to a resident at Our House Senior Living.

Karrie Czerniak, The Executive Director at the facility says some seniors don’t have family or haven’t seen their loved ones in a while so they want them to feel special.

“Just to know that there’s people out there that do care to do this enough for them, it really does put a smile on their face and really does make their day,” said Czerniak.

Since last year was such a success, they decided to do it again this year and plan to do it every year.

“It’s the season of love so its also that giving part too,” said Czerniak. “Last year we had such a turn out that we were able to adopt seniors at Chippewa Manor and Comforts of Home, so were hoping again this year that we can get the same turnout to do that again. It’s just a really nice thing to do.”

The sweets are five dollars and you can order by giving Josef’s a call, stop by the store or order online.

Our House Senior Living will deliver them to the seniors February 11th.

