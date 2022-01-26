Used vehicles saught for Hope Gospel Mission program residents

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Getting behind the wheel can mean a lot of things, depending on who you ask.

“It’s been over 10 years since I’ve had my license and at that point I just kind of wrote it off that it was something I’d never have again,” says John Lynch, a resident at Hope Gospel Mission.

Lynch found Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire 16 months ago. For him, a license to drive is a second chance.

“The works that it would take to get that license back I figured were never going to happen and, I actually did get it back since being in the program,” Lynch says.

While transportation can be a barrier to stable employment, every one of Hope Gospel’s residents who complete the mission’s drug and alcohol addiction program – ready to reenter the working community – is gifted a used car to aid in that transition.

Lynch is the latest graduate, joining the ranks of many before him over the last 15 years.

“It helps give someone a reliable transportation so that they can just have another tool so that they can successful when they leave Hope Gospel Mission,” says Brett Geboy, community relations director at HGM.

In a perfect world Geboy says for every graduate, there is a car waiting in the parking lot, but instead they’re facing a perfect storm.

“We’re at a point where we’re seeing, [it’s] hard to keep up just because of the number of residents finishing our program,” starts Geboy. “Which is a good thing, which is a great thing yes, we love to have that problem, but we’d love to solve that problem as well with help from the community.”

To add insult to injury, used car prices are at an all time high.

“The vehicle is a very small portion of what we can take away from this program but it is definitely a piece to the puzzle that can make these miracles happen,” Lynch says.

He says his new ride allows him to put into motion the tools and gifts he’s been given, all gas and no brakes.

“It’s allowed me to not only get to and from work but to and from school and even to be there for my family which is two hours away,” Lynch says.

A once fork in the road, he hopes no one will have to navigate alone.

Hope Gospel Mission has nearly 10 residents ready to graduate their program in the next two months, so if you are able to donate a car or give monetary donations to aid in the rising cost of used cars, any small gesture is sure to help both the mission at its residents.

