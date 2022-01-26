UW-La Crosse celebrating largest gift in school history

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week marks the beginning of UW-La Crosse’s spring semester, and it’s starting on quite the exciting note.

Chancellor Joe Gow says UWL is receiving a gift of $2.2 million from the estate of former faculty members Bill and Yvonne Hyde, which marks the largest gift in school history.

“I’ve been here almost 15 years and never experienced anything like this,” Gow expressed.

Bill taught in the English Department from 1956-92, and passed away in January 2015.

His wife Yvonne worked at Murphy Library from 1957-95, and passed in April 2021.

UWL says the Hydes continued to support the English Department and Murphy Library long after their retirement, which is why the $2.2 million is being evenly split between the two areas.

“Typically, we don’t get big gifts for things in the humanities, or the library for that matter,” Gow said. “This is really kind of new territory, and it’s exciting for our people because suddenly, they have some resources that they didn’t have before.”

Administrators are still determining how exactly to use the funds, but Murphy Library Director John Jax has at least one idea.

“The main building here was built in 1969, so we’re in that 50+ year-old age range of a building,” Jax explained. “There was a newer addition in 1995, and some updates in different areas of the library from there, so space would be very foremost on our mind.”

No matter what, Jax says the library will use the money in ways that benefit the entire campus community.

“Whether it’s space, facility, technology, equipment, everything’s going to go to help the students, faculty, and staff at UWL,” Jax added.

Gow expects involved faculty to discuss specific uses for the gift over the coming months.

