Vernon County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance locating missing runaway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a runaway juvenile that they believe to be endangered.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Megan J. Salek ran away from her home located in rural Westby on Friday, Jan. 21 and has not been seen since.

The Sheriff’s Office says Megan is about 5′6″, 130lbs, brown eyes and purple hair. She is believed to be under the influence of drugs and with unknown people. Megan has a history of mental illness, and is believed to be endangered. Any information on Megan’s whereabouts is greatly needed.

Megan was last seen in La Crosse on Jan. 21. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact them at 608-637-2123 or Vernon County Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477 or go to www.p3tips.com with any information.

