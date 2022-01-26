Vernon County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance locating missing runaway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Lindsey B. Volden, 5′04″ and 168 lbs, has not been seen or heard from since Friday, Jan. 21. Lindsey was reportedly in La Crosse that Friday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office says Lindsey has not attended school in La Crosse, and has not returned any phone calls, text messages, or Snapchats from her mother since then. Lindsey has a history of running away from her home in Westby. Lindsey was last seen wearing a white and black winter coat, a Rick and Morty t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and black tennis shoes. Lindsey has shoulder length light brown hair.

It was reported that Lindsey is also with the missing and endangered runaway, Megan Salek. Lindsey has been entered as a missing person. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact them at 608-637-2123 or Vernon County Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477 with any information.

