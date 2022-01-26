Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR policy board picks new chairman

The state Department of Natural Resources policy board has chosen a new chairman.
The state Department of Natural Resources policy board has chosen a new chairman.(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources policy board has chosen a new chairman.

The board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to elevate board member Greg Kazmierski to the leadership position.

He replaces Fred Prehn, who will remain on the board as a member.

Prehn’s term on the board ended last May and Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him. But Prehn has refused to step aside for Naas, ensuring conservatives maintain their majority on the board. He argues he doesn’t have to leave until the state Senate confirms Naas.

The Senate has made no moves toward taking a vote on her.

The state Supreme Court is reviewing whether Prehn has a right to remain on the board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Thomas Hicks is charged with arson and seven counts of attempted homicide after...
$1M cash bond set for Eau Claire man charged with attempted homicide, arson
Alena Otto is hailed a hometown hero after saving a friend from drowning last winter.
Bloomer teen hailed a hometown hero
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly were set to approve bills that would require...
Wisconsin Assembly approves vaccine passport ban
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses

Latest News

Jamie Beggs
Rock Co. man ordered to lifetime in mental health facility after grandmother’s killing
Wisconsin DNR
Judge: DNR can continue PFAS sampling, but can’t enforce
A member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board is suggesting that the agency’s...
Board member suggests no population goal in new wolf plan
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Suspected gunman dead after shooting of Milwaukee County deputy