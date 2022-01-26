Advertisement

Wisconsin officials explain how to find trusted COVID-19 test sites, report concerns

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials described how to find trusted COVID-19 testing sites and how to report concerning ones Wednesday as the demand for testing grows.

The state Department of Health Services and Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection encouraged Wisconsin residents to check on the DHS’ website for verified community testing sites, health care providers and health departments.

Testing is critical to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, which Inspector General Anthony Baize noted has also lead to an increase in potential scams.

“With the arrival of the Omicron variant, the need for COVID-19 testing has significantly increase,” Baize said. “This can lead to an increase in potential scams, poor quality services, or the compromise of personal information.”

Wisconsinites who have concerns about a particular test site should call the DHS Office of the Inspector General at  877-865-3432 or report it online. The agencies listed potential concerns residents could report, such as missing test results, testing quality, inappropriate fees or test and insurance billing.

The Center for COVID Control, an Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company with several locations in Wisconsin, temporarily shut down recently amid a series of customer complaints and a search of its headquarters by the FBI. Customers alleged issues with not receiving their test results, poor customer service and requests for personally identifiable information.

Wisconsinites who find themselves at an unfamiliar COVID-19 test site are recommended to follow these guidelines:

  • Don’t pay cash, as most insurance will cover the cost of COVID-19 testing.
  • Do not provide personal information, such as a Social Security number or driver’s license.
  • Ask when and how to get your results. DHS advised that real test providers should tell you when to expect your results or a date range, as well as how you will receive them.
  • Ask about certification, which the federal government assigns to approved COVID-19 test sites.
  • Confirm that the results will be reported to state and federal agencies.
  • Buy FDA-authorized COVID-19 tests.

