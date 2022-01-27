Advertisement

The American Red Cross declares worst blood shortage in over a decade

The Red Cross is seeing its worst blood supply shortage in over a decade
The Red Cross is seeing its worst blood supply shortage in over a decade(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The American Red Cross issued its first-ever national blood crisis near the beginning of January.

The Red Cross is yet another entity that has been hit hard by the pandemic.

“This is a unique situation I have not seen before,” Executive Director for Wisconsin’s Northwest Chapter, Mary Jane Thomsen said.

As a result, the organization is seeing its worst national blood shortage in more than a decade with less than a day’s supply of blood available.

“This is the first-ever declared blood crisis and like other health care organizations and other businesses, we are not immune to the effects of COVID-19 and also staffing shortages,” Thomsen said.

Thomsen says there are many reasons why blood supplies have dropped, including canceled blood drives.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we actually had so many businesses and schools close their doors and that affected the blood supply immediately,” Thomsen said.

There’s also the issue of not having enough bodies to run them.

“In this situation, we have blood drives on the calendar and we are needing to make sure we can continue to have them with the staff that are working now and not affected by the pandemic,” Thomsen said. “We are needing donors to make appointments at already scheduled blood drives, today and in the weeks to come so that we can help hospitals meet patient demand.”

In the Chippewa Valley, Mayo Clinic is one of the hospitals that is supplied blood by the Red Cross.

“They’ve been keeping us posted but this last one was a little bit more shocking when they finally said you know we don’t even have an emergency supply left maybe,” Transfusion Services Coordinator for Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, Brenda Hodowanic said.

Even though Mayo Clinic has a good amount of blood in stock now, donations are still encouraged because so many people need it.

“It’s important for us and for our trauma and surgical patients, even our outpatient basis and oncology department,” Hodowanic said.

All in all, due to a myriad of factors, Thomsen says it could take time for blood supplies to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We don’t foresee this building back up as quickly as it could,” Thomsen said.

If you’re healthy enough to donate. Thomsen urges you to roll up your sleeve to help save lives.

To learn more about donating blood to the Red Cross and for appointment information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Thomas Hicks is charged with arson and seven counts of attempted homicide after...
$1M cash bond set for Eau Claire man charged with attempted homicide, arson
Alena Otto is hailed a hometown hero after saving a friend from drowning last winter.
Bloomer teen hailed a hometown hero
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly were set to approve bills that would require...
Wisconsin Assembly approves vaccine passport ban
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses

Latest News

UWL Celebrating Largest Gift in School History
UWL Celebrating Largest Gift in School History
Two Mayo Clinic Doctors say we can be approaching an "endemic" soon.
Mayo Clinic doctors discuss omicron surge peak
Adopt a Senior for Valentine's Day
Adopt a Senior for Valentine's Day
You can make a senior day special at Our House Senior Living for Valentine's Day by purchasing...
Two Chippewa Falls businesses team up for Valentine’s Day ‘Adopt a Senior’