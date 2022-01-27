CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WEAU) -

Give Chippewa County is a new giving circle closely tied to the Community Foundation of Chippewa County. It works to connect generations of people who want to give back to Chippewa County.

The goal is to provide an opportunity to pool resources with others to continue the generous spirit of Chippewa County.

Membership costs $250 per individual or household couple over the age of 21.

Committee Chair Matthew White talks about the giving circle and its mission.

