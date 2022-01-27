Kmart redevelopment, now known as “Copper Rocks”, progressing forward

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The future of La Crosse’s former Kmart is becoming clearer.

Three Sixty Real Estate held a community engagement last May to hear what local residents wanted done to the site.

Based off their feedback, Director of Development Jeremy Novak says Three Sixty is creating a mixed-use plan for the lot, containing housing and commercial retail space.

“We want it to be a positive impact in the neighborhood, we want it to positively impact the community,” Novak described. “What better way to do that than to actually ask and find out what people want to see there, versus us coming in top-down and saying this is what should happen here.”

Three Sixty presented its plan, now known as “Copper Rocks” at Central High School Wednesday night.

The concept was positively met by neighborhood residents, as well as Mayor Mitch Reynolds.

“I love the density of housing that’s being proposed, I love that they’re being very conscientious about the needs for people to have transportation options,” Reynolds detailed.

Reynolds is also excited about the site’s possibilities due to its location.

“It is really a gateway, in some ways, into the City of La Crosse,” Reynolds explained. “When you think about the traffic that comes down Highway 33, and that intersection, and all the traffic that occurs there, there’s just such a huge concentration of activity there.”

Novak says the plan still needs fine tuning, and an updated proposal is expected to be unveiled in late February once feedback from Wednesday’s engagement is considered.

While Novak doesn’t want to rush the design process, he says Three Sixty would like to get a start on construction this year.

“You do want to get something in the ground before frost penetrates, because that makes it more challenging,” Novak added. “If we don’t make it by Oct. 1, it’s probably not going to happen until April 1 of 2023.”

Novak is concerned about rising interest rates and continued supply chain backups if construction is delayed that far.

