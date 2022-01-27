Advertisement

Lake Hallie Police officer passes away

Lake Hallie Police officer Michael "Tony" Hudson passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 21 at 47 years old.(Lake Hallie Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Police Department shared that part-time officer Michael “Tony” Hudson passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 21 at the age of 47.

According to the post, Hudson had been with the Police Department since 2010. “It is with sad and heavy hearts to announce, the Lake Hallie Police Department has lost one of its own,” the post said. “Officer Hudson will be greatly missed. His contribution to the Village of Lake Hallie and our law enforcement community will not be forgotten.”

Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon praised Hudson for his work as an officer with the Department as well as his role as a full-time social worker in Chippewa County.

“He was a mentor to the other younger officers,” Orgon said. “He was a hard worker and you could always rely on him.”

Hudson, who died in a hospital, lived in Eau Claire and was a native of Beloit, Wis., according to his obituary.

Hudson’s visitation and funeral will be held at Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie on Saturday, Jan. 29. The visitation will be held from noon until 2:45 p.m. with a law enforcement walk-through at 2:30 p.m. The funeral service begins at 3 p.m. A virtual option for the service is available online.

