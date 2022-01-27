Advertisement

Madison woman guilty in fatal downtown parking ramp shooting

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison woman has been convicted in a fatal shooting in a downtown Madison parking ramp in 2018.

A Dane County jury late Wednesday found Kenyairra Gadson guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 21-year-old Steven Villegas.

Jurors rejected Gadson’s notion that she was acting in self-defense when she shot Villegas during a confrontation between two groups of people. The jury deliberated for nearly 19 hours over two days before reaching a verdict.

Supporters of Gadson and Villegas sat on opposite sides of the courtroom and had strong reactions when the verdict was read which caused the judge to clear the courtroom.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alena Otto is hailed a hometown hero after saving a friend from drowning last winter.
Bloomer teen hailed a hometown hero
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
He’s accused of driving a pickup that crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle,...
Humbird man guilty of double fatal OWI sentenced
It was reported that Lindsey is also with the missing and endangered runaway, Megan Salek....
UPDATE: Missing Vernon County teen located safe
Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
‘It’s going to happen again’ – Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action

Latest News

Voting machine company won’t comply with Wisconsin subpoena
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/27/22)
UWEC says that the vaccine clinic is open to students, faculty, staff, as well as community...
UWEC hosting vaccine clinic before spring semester