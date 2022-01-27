Mayo Clinic doctors discuss omicron surge peak

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A drive down memory lane again. Another COVID-19 case surge appears to be reaching its peak, with a sharp drop in omicron variant cases expected soon.

That’s according to two doctors with The Mayo Clinic Health System.

Dr. Curtis Storlie, A Mayo Clinic Data Scientist, says this is good news but it is too soon to get complacent. As we saw last year with Delta, new variants can be discovered at any time.

However, Dr. Storlie did say an “endemic” could be approaching soon. When that happens, it means the virus would be treated more like the flu.

“We’re likely at peak, reaching peak,” said Dr. Storlie. " What does that mean? It means we’re half done with the current surge. So I think it’s important to recognize omicron surge is not over. There’s going to be thousands of infections and hospitalizations on the way back down too.”

Dr. Conor Loftus, Chair, Mayo’s Clinic outpatient practice agrees with Dr. Storlie.

Both doctors said it is unlikely a deadlier COVID-19 variant will emerge in the future.

