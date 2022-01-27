Report: Broncos finalizing deal with Packers OC Hackett

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It looks like Green Bay Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will become the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero cited sources that said the Broncos were finalizing a deal with Hackett.

The #Broncos are finalizing a deal with #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, per sources.



Contract talks heated up Wednesday night. The #Jaguars planned to interview Hackett again today. Instead, Denver lands its top choice. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

Hackett, who has been on the Packers staff since 2019, also interviewed for head coaching jobs in Jacksonville, Minnesota, and Chicago.

Denver is seen as a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers should he or the Packers decide to part ways in the offseason. Hackett and Rodgers are very close, which only fuels speculation that Denver is interested in both of them.

Once Nathaniel Hackett was scheduled to interview with the Jaguars today, the Broncos stepped in last night to get a deal done to prevent him from going to Jacksonville.



Jaguars still considering Byron Leftwich and Matt Eberflus, a finalist for the Bears job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

Here’s what the #Broncos are getting in Nathaniel Hackett, who was on my annual rising head coaching candidates list back in November.



Next up on the to-do list for Denver: Finding a quarterback … https://t.co/AuBt82Y9Gx pic.twitter.com/PE0c7OVuzV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

