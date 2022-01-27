Rock Fest announces 2022 lineup

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest, held annually each summer north of Cadott, Wis., announced its 2022 lineup Thursday.

Headliners include Disturbed, Evanescence and Shinedown for the three-day event, which is held in the Town of Arthur about halfway between Cadott and Cornell and east of Jim Falls.

The music festival runs July 14 through July 16 and will include over 70 acts. A ticketholder-exclusive event on July 13 will feature Warrant, Lita Ford and FireHouse as well as other acts.

Other acts scheduled to appear include Lamb of God, Theory of a Deadman, Avatar, Hatebreed, Spiritbox and Ayron Jones on July 14, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Nothing More, Black Veil Brides, Escape the Fate and Butcher Babies on July 15 and Mudvayne, Jelly Roll, Skillet, Motionless in White, Starset and Shaman’s Harvest on July 16.

Information on how to purchase tickets and camping is available on the Rock Fest website.

#RockFest2022 🫀 // July 14 - 16 💀 70+ bands. 💀 1 massive stage. 4 side stages. 💀 7,000 campsites. Flying in? ✈️ MSP, 🚘 Cadott, WI // #WhereWeJustRock 🤘The Largest Rock Music & Camping Festival in the U.S. Posted by Rock Fest on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis. (rjfpics.com - rjf photography | Provided by Rock Fest/Chippewa Valley Music Festivals)

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.