Strapping up for the 2022 Powder Keg virtual race series

Couple Cross Country Skiing in Engadin(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all outdoorsmen and women to the trails this week, the 2022 Powder Keg week-long race series is underway.

Gear up for this year’s Powder Keg snowshoe, fat tire bike, and ski race, which is being held virtually Jan. 22 through Jan. 30 on the stunning trails at Lowes Creek County Park.

The event hosted by CORBA, a volunteer based organization, is free and by donation,

CORBA members join Hello Wisconsin Thursday morning for details on what the Trail Series entails.

For registration, course maps, and virtual participation rules, see here!

