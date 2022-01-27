Strapping up for the 2022 Powder Keg virtual race series

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all outdoorsmen and women to the trails this week, the 2022 Powder Keg week-long race series is underway.

Gear up for this year’s Powder Keg snowshoe, fat tire bike, and ski race, which is being held virtually Jan. 22 through Jan. 30 on the stunning trails at Lowes Creek County Park.

The event hosted by CORBA, a volunteer based organization, is free and by donation,

Fees are by donation, though CORBA uses this event as a primary fundraiser to support 10 trail systems.

CORBA members join Hello Wisconsin Thursday morning for details on what the Trail Series entails.

For registration, course maps, and virtual participation rules, see here!

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.