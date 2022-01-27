Advertisement

UWEC hosting vaccine clinic before spring semester

UWEC says that the vaccine clinic is open to students, faculty, staff, as well as community...
UWEC says that the vaccine clinic is open to students, faculty, staff, as well as community members for both primary and booster shots, available by appointment.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is announcing it is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic before the upcoming spring semester.

According to a release from UWEC, the clinic is set to be located in Haas Fine Arts Center from noon-4:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. UWEC says in addition to the COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer for ages 12+ and Moderna), flu shots also will be available while supplies last. You can see the Eau Claire City-County website for guidelines and any necessary consent forms.

UWEC says that the vaccine clinic is open to students, faculty, staff, as well as community members for both primary and booster shots, available by appointment. Register here for an appointment.

Haas Fine Arts Center was picked by UWEC as the clinic location for its ease of accessibility with the use of the Haas parking lot, where parking regulations will be waived on that Friday. Parking on Water Street will still require adherence to all posted signage.

“We encourage all our students and employees to be vaccinated and to get the booster,” Grace Crickette, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, said. “The booster really is needed to have the full advantage of the vaccine and to protect others.”

UWEC says that Blugold nursing students will be among those administering the vaccines.

“Our nursing students have stepped up throughout the COVID pandemic,” Dr. Linda Young, Dean of The College of Nursing and Health Sciences, said. “Their participation in this pop-up clinic is just another example of their many contributions in helping people get vaccinated and in so doing preventing hospitalizations and deaths in our region.”

Additional, smaller, vaccine clinics hosted by Student Health Services for Blugold students and employees, will be available Jan. 25-27 and again Jan. 31-Feb. 4 located at Hilltop Lookout. Register here for an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

