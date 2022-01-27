Advertisement

Voting machine company won’t comply with Wisconsin subpoena

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Nebraska-based voting machine company has told the Republican-hired attorney leading an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin that it will not comply with subpoenas issued seeking a broad array of information.

Attorneys for Election Systems & Software told former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in a letter dated Jan. 21 that it would not comply, calling the subpoenas issued last month a “quintessential fishing expedition.”

The letter was obtained Thursday by The Associated Press after it was first reported on by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Gableman’s investigation into President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alena Otto is hailed a hometown hero after saving a friend from drowning last winter.
Bloomer teen hailed a hometown hero
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
He’s accused of driving a pickup that crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle,...
Humbird man guilty of double fatal OWI sentenced
It was reported that Lindsey is also with the missing and endangered runaway, Megan Salek....
UPDATE: Missing Vernon County teen located safe
Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
‘It’s going to happen again’ – Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action

Latest News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/27/22)
UWEC says that the vaccine clinic is open to students, faculty, staff, as well as community...
UWEC hosting vaccine clinic before spring semester
Madison woman guilty in fatal downtown parking ramp shooting