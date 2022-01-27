WAGNER TAILS: Louisiana Litter and Cosmic

MONROE & DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Three puppies known as the Louisiana litter are looking for new homes. They were left on the streets to fend for themselves before being rescued and put on a transport to Wisconsin.

Twyla (white puppy), Coby (purple collar) and Bing (turquoise collar) are nine-week-old terrier mixes. Each of these three pups is available for adoption through Last Paw Rescue.

Their foster mom in Tomah says they love to play and play and play, sleep and do it all over again. Twyla, Coby and Bing love all the people and all dogs they’ve met so far.

Any pup in this trio is sure to bring lots of playfulness and lots of happiness to your home. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

-----

Cosmic the cuddler is looking for a home where he can be a lap cat. This five-month-old came to Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie from a local farm.

Since his arrival, Cosmic has wanted to be held and cuddled. He will follow you around and hope for even more attention from you.

Cosmic would do well in a home with other low-key cats he can cuddle with and play with. When he isn’t begging for attention, you’ll find him chasing laser lights or fighting with a cat wand.

Cosmic is described as an easy going, easy to care for cat -- who couldn’t want that? Click HERE to contact Moses Ark Rescue.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.