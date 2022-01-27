Winona Community Foundation accepting grant applications from area nonprofits

WINONA, Min. (WEAU) - The Winona Community Foundation is hoping to boost nonprofits that are helping the community recover from the pandemic.

The foundation is now accepting applications for its first of two grant cycles in 2022.

President and CEO Nancy Brown says grants up to $10,000 can be requested from nonprofits within a 15-mile radius of Winona.

This cycle is focusing on programs and projects that will address the greatest needs of the Winona area, as well as those that address emerging needs due to the pandemic.

Some funding priorities include civic issues, improving mental health related impacts, or providing greater health and social services.

Overall, Brown would like to see the grants impact larger, systemic issues in the Winona community.

“It’s easy to say yes to funding the Food Shelf, it’s easy to say yes to funding the warming center,” Brown listed. “However, how do we dig deeper into the underlying conditions that cause those needs to exist to begin with.”

Applications are being accepted until March 1, and grants will be awarded by the beginning of April.

Brown says the foundation has set aside a total of $140,000 between the two cycles, and nonprofits not selected this round can still apply for the second round later this year.

More information on the grants can be found here.

