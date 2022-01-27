Advertisement

Wisconsin court OKs lawyers for lawmakers before lawsuits

(NBC15)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that state lawmakers can hire private attorneys at taxpayer expense even before a lawsuit has been filed, an expansion of what had been done under current law.

The 4-3 ruling came in a case that challenged Republican legislative leaders hiring attorneys last year to handle lawsuits over redistricting before one had been filed.

A Dane County circuit court judge blocked the hiring, but the Supreme Court stayed that ruling while it considered the case.

The conservative majority of the Supreme Court on Thursday said a state law allowing legislators to enter into contractual services includes hiring attorneys.

