Boys and Girls Clubs to distribute half a million masks

The Boys and Girls Club aims to distribute the masks to anyone, but with a focus on adults that work with children.
The Boys and Girls Club aims to distribute the masks to anyone, but with a focus on adults that work with children.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Boys and Girls Clubs around the state are distributing almost half a million masks.

Boys and Girls Clubs in the Chippewa Valley alone will be handing out more than 12,000 masks. The masks will be the N95 mask the CDC says is the most effective at stopping the spread of covid-19.

The Lee & Mary Markquart Center in Eau Claire says these masks will not be available to the general public.

The Eau Claire Center is partnering with local school districts and the YMCA to distribute the masks to adults and children.

“We’ve been able to keep with kids wearing masks. our building is set up really well where we can easily socially distance kids. we have everybody doing daily health checks and we have alot of different safety measures in place,” Marlee Johnson, Center Director, said. The masks will be handed out starting next week.

