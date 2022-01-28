Chippewa Falls Senior Center remaining closed temporarily, COVID concerns

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a social post from the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, they are temporarily closing.

The social post from the Senior Center says that the Chippewa Falls Department of Health made the request that they remain closed two more weeks, Feb. 1- Feb.13.

Chippewa Falls Senior Center says “COVID-19″ and “omicron variant” continue to be extremely contagious, and numbers remain very high in Chippewa County.

The Chippewa Falls Department of Health believes that during the next two weeks numbers will gradually take a downward trend, allowing the Senior Center to reopen Feb. 14.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.