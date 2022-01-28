Advertisement

Chippewa Falls Senior Center remaining closed temporarily, COVID concerns

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a social post from the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, they are temporarily closing.

The social post from the Senior Center says that the Chippewa Falls Department of Health made the request that they remain closed two more weeks, Feb. 1- Feb.13.

Chippewa Falls Senior Center says “COVID-19″ and “omicron variant” continue to be extremely contagious, and numbers remain very high in Chippewa County.

The Chippewa Falls Department of Health believes that during the next two weeks numbers will gradually take a downward trend, allowing the Senior Center to reopen Feb. 14.

