City of Eau Claire Comprehensive Plan review

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An open house took place at Pinehurst Park Thursday night to discuss the City of Eau Claire’s long term growth and physical development, known as the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

The plan details streets, the shape of neighborhoods, services like water and sewer, parks and trails and the growth of business.

Thursday’s open house is as part of a 5-year review of the plan.

“It provides that guide for future development. That’s why it looks at that ten year window. Then it’s important again midway through to reevaluate and see what has been accomplished,” said City of Eau Claire Development Director Scott Allen.

Allen said the comprehensive plan was set in place in 2015, and every new development within the City of Eau Claire must comply with the Comprehensive Plan.

