Advertisement

City of Eau Claire Comprehensive Plan review

City of Eau Claire Comprehensive Plan
City of Eau Claire Comprehensive Plan(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An open house took place at Pinehurst Park Thursday night to discuss the City of Eau Claire’s long term growth and physical development, known as the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

The plan details streets, the shape of neighborhoods, services like water and sewer, parks and trails and the growth of business.

Thursday’s open house is as part of a 5-year review of the plan.

“It provides that guide for future development. That’s why it looks at that ten year window. Then it’s important again midway through to reevaluate and see what has been accomplished,” said City of Eau Claire Development Director Scott Allen.

Allen said the comprehensive plan was set in place in 2015, and every new development within the City of Eau Claire must comply with the Comprehensive Plan.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Hallie Police officer Michael "Tony" Hudson passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 21 at 47...
Lake Hallie Police officer passes away
Alena Otto is hailed a hometown hero after saving a friend from drowning last winter.
Bloomer teen hailed a hometown hero
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
He’s accused of driving a pickup that crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle,...
Humbird man guilty of double fatal OWI sentenced
It was reported that Lindsey is also with the missing and endangered runaway, Megan Salek....
UPDATE: Missing Vernon County teen located safe

Latest News

Evers Proposes Sending Every Wisconsinite $150
Gov. Evers Proposes Sending Every Wisconsinite $150
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) plays against Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the first...
Hepburn, Badgers win in his emotional homecoming to Nebraska
With the unexpected news of her ex-husband Dan Peggs, Ashley faces a new challenge.
Ashley Peggs shares new life challenges
Western Wisconsin sheriffs, congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden and State Rep. Jesse...
Western WI law enforcement officers discuss the fentanyl crisis