Crew responds to mobile home fire in Rice Lake, firefighter hurt

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A crew responded to a structure fire in Rice Lake Thursday.

According to a release from the Rice Lake Fire Department, RLFD responded to a report of a structure fire at 2136 20 1/8th Ave #92. in the City of Rice Lake on Jan. 27 at 5:35 p.m.

RLFD says on the scene of a mobile home, heavy smoke and fire was seen from the structure. Rice Lake Fire Department says they aggressively attacked the fire, and were able to successfully extinguish the fire. No other mobile homes were affected.

The home sustained heavy smoke, water, and fire damage. The damage is estimated at $35,000.

RLFD says 18 Firefighters, one engine, one aerial, one utility, one water tender, and one command vehicle were on-scene. LMC ambulance took one Firefighter to the hospital for a head injury.

RLFD cleared the scene at 8:30 p.m. and returned to the station. The mobile home is owned by Asset Development.

