Advertisement

Crew responds to mobile home fire in Rice Lake, firefighter hurt

RLFD says 18 Firefighters, one engine, one aerial, one utility, one water tender, and one...
RLFD says 18 Firefighters, one engine, one aerial, one utility, one water tender, and one command vehicle were on-scene. LMC ambulance took one Firefighter to the hospital for a head injury.(Rice Lake Fire Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A crew responded to a structure fire in Rice Lake Thursday.

According to a release from the Rice Lake Fire Department, RLFD responded to a report of a structure fire at 2136 20 1/8th Ave #92. in the City of Rice Lake on Jan. 27 at 5:35 p.m.

RLFD says on the scene of a mobile home, heavy smoke and fire was seen from the structure. Rice Lake Fire Department says they aggressively attacked the fire, and were able to successfully extinguish the fire. No other mobile homes were affected.

The home sustained heavy smoke, water, and fire damage. The damage is estimated at $35,000.

RLFD says 18 Firefighters, one engine, one aerial, one utility, one water tender, and one command vehicle were on-scene. LMC ambulance took one Firefighter to the hospital for a head injury.

RLFD cleared the scene at 8:30 p.m. and returned to the station. The mobile home is owned by Asset Development.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Hallie Police officer Michael "Tony" Hudson passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 21 at 47...
Lake Hallie Police officer passes away
Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis.
Rock Fest announces 2022 lineup
With the unexpected news of her ex-husband Dan Peggs, Ashley faces a new challenge.
Ashley Peggs shares new life challenges
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seen during pregame of an NFL...
Broncos hire Packers OC Hackett as head coach

Latest News

The release from Mayo Clinic says the at-home antigen tests available in the U.S. approve only...
Mayo Clinic expert discourages throat swab COVID-19 test ‘hack’
On Aug. 20, 2020 the New Richmond Police Department was informed of a possible shooting on West...
New Richmond man found guilty in 2020 homicide case
(WITI)
Milwaukee police officer shot; 3rd in 2 weeks in the city
Ag Chat w/ Jill Welke (1/28/2022)
Ag Chat w/ Jill Welke (1/28/2022)