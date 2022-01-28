Advertisement

Eau Claire Fire Department responds to garage fire

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a garage fire Friday morning in Eau Claire.

ECFD says the fire happened around 11:45 a.m. on Runway Avenue.

According to the ECFD, one vehicle inside the garage, and one outside the garage were destroyed. The fire started when one of the two cars was used to jump-start the other.

The fire did not spread to any other buildings, and no injuries were reported. The damage done by the fire is estimated between $45,000 and $50,000.

