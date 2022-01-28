Eau Claire Fire and Rescue responds to car fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Fire and Rescue responded to a car fire Friday around noon.

According to Eau Claire Fire and Rescue, a vehicle caught fire on London Road and 12/Clairemont around noon. While crews were putting it out, a driver was distracted by the fire and crashed into another vehicle.

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue says two people in that striking vehicle were taken to a hospital by ambulance. The person in burning car was not hurt.

All Westbound lanes of 12/Clairemont were closed for about an hour and half while crews responded.

