Federal funding helping push Arcadia flood mitigation project forward

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - A long awaited flood mitigation plan is getting closer to fruition for the City of Arcadia.

The Trempealeau River runs through the northwest corner of Arcadia, and a pair of creeks that branch off from it surround the city to the north and south.

As a result, Arcadia has dealt with multiple severe floods over the last century.

“We all kind of know what’s going to happen when we get a heavy rain,” Mayor Rob Reichwein said. “We’ve got great emergency support, but that only happens because we have experience, which isn’t always a good thing.”

A 2010 flood caused more than $10 million in damage, leading City officials to partner with the Army Corps of Engineers to develop a Flood Risk Management Project.

After a multi-year study of the area, the Corps proposed a four phase plan calling for levees, floodwalls, and other structures to protect the city from future floods.

While Reichwein has appreciated the efforts of the Corps, he hasn’t exactly been thrilled with how long the process has taken.

“Dealing with the federal government is extremely slow, and it’s sometimes very cumbersome,” Reichwein expressed. “That’s very frustrating to City staff, myself, as well as our community.”

Project Manager Nan Bischoff says the plan carries a $38 million price tag, with the government covering $9 million of the cost.

Rep. Ron Kind recently announced that $5.3 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been secured for the project, which will get it off the ground.

“That $5.3 million will get us through the design of phase one, along with its construction,” Bischoff explained. “It will also get us really well into the design and construction of phase two.”

More work needs to be done to secure the rest of the funding, and Bischoff says the overall project may take up to ten years to complete.

Reichwein would like to see the plan progress a little quicker than that, as limiting floods will go a long way towards Arcadia’s continued development.

“We need the project to be completed to stay as a viable community, as well as the economic hub of western Wisconsin,” Reichwein added.

Bischoff says the Corps is hoping to begin construction on phase one in the spring of 2023.

