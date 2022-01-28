Gov. Evers wants to send Wisconsinites $150

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday what he’d like to do with the states $3.8 billion budget surplus.

Evers, a Democrat, outlined several priorities including a $150 tax credit for everyone Wisconsin resident. That every Wisconsinite would receive a $150 check from the state.

He also wants to use the money for child and elder care tax credits and invest more in K-12 and higher education.

The governor can’t spend the money by himself. He needs the Republican-controlled state legislature to sign off.

State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said he’d like to see the money used for the long-term. He’d wants to restructure the state’s tax code.

“I would want to see us do a long-term tax cut,” he said. “You know, not just a one-time tax credit, that we need, you know, generational tax reform in the State of Wisconsin.”

Evers contends with rising prices due to inflation, Wisconsinites can’t wait for the money.

“There’s no reason for this money to sit in Madison for a year-and-a-half while we figure out what’s going to happen in the next budget,” he said. “People in Wisconsin need this money now.”

Summerfield said the governor can use the more than a billion in federal relief dollars the state received. He does not need legislative approval to use that money.

