Hepburn, Badgers win in his emotional homecoming to Nebraska

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) plays against Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the first...
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) plays against Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Brad Davison scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, freshman Chucky Hepburn added 13 in his return to his home state and No. 11 Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 73-65. Wisconsin bounced back from a 12-point home loss to Michigan State last Friday to win for the eighth time in nine games. The Badgers have won five straight conference road games. Nebraska lost its seventh straight since a Dec. 22 win over Kennesaw State. Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 23 points. It was emotional for Hepburn. He went home to Omaha after the game to attend the funeral of a man who had been taken in by his family.

1/27/2022 7:27:25 PM (GMT -6:00)

