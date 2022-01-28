Advertisement

Mayo Clinic expert discourages throat swab COVID-19 test ‘hack’

The release from Mayo Clinic says the at-home antigen tests available in the U.S. approve only...
The release from Mayo Clinic says the at-home antigen tests available in the U.S. approve only the use of a nasal swab.(Max Cotton)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mayo Clinic expert is urging people to use at-home COVID-19 tests only as directed.

According to a release from Mayo Clinic, while online claims suggest that a throat swab may better detect the omicron variant of COVID-19 than a nasal swab, Dr. Matthew Binnicker, Director of Clinical Virology at Mayo Clinic, says no scientific evidence supports that claim.

“We don’t have the data to support that a throat swab is better than a nasal swab. We need to continue to perform those tests exactly as the manufacturer’s instructions call for,” Dr. Binnicker said.

The release from Mayo Clinic says the at-home antigen tests available in the U.S. approve only the use of a nasal swab.

Dr. Binnicker says the performance of the antigen test can be negatively affected by collecting a throat swab instead of a nasal swab.

“The pH, so the acidity level, in the throat is different than in the nasal tract. And groups have actually shown that things like acidic beverages, such as sodas, can cause false-positive antigen tests,” Dr. Binnicker said.

The Mayo Clinic release also says the FDA against self-collection of throat swabs due to the possibility of invalid results and because collecting a throat swab can cause injury if done incorrectly.

Dr. Binnicker says while it is possible that a new COVID-19 variant could prompt a change in testing strategy, for now, it’s important to use the tests as they’re designed.

Stick with the instructions, and wait for the science and the data to help support any changes that need to be made,” Dr. Binnicker said.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Hallie Police officer Michael "Tony" Hudson passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 21 at 47...
Lake Hallie Police officer passes away
Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis.
Rock Fest announces 2022 lineup
With the unexpected news of her ex-husband Dan Peggs, Ashley faces a new challenge.
Ashley Peggs shares new life challenges
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seen during pregame of an NFL...
Broncos hire Packers OC Hackett as head coach

Latest News

On Aug. 20, 2020 the New Richmond Police Department was informed of a possible shooting on West...
New Richmond man found guilty in 2020 homicide case
RLFD says 18 Firefighters, one engine, one aerial, one utility, one water tender, and one...
Crew responds to mobile home fire in Rice Lake, firefighter hurt
(WITI)
Milwaukee police officer shot; 3rd in 2 weeks in the city
Ag Chat w/ Jill Welke (1/28/2022)
Ag Chat w/ Jill Welke (1/28/2022)