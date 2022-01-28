Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands Florida man in jail for five days

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of...
Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of nearby Palm Beach County.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida cook says he lived a nightmare recently when police mistook him for a fugitive with the same name, similar looks and almost the same birthday.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of nearby Palm Beach County.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old cook, was working in a Deerfield Beach restaurant and had never been in trouble with the law.

But he spent five days in jail before the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail, ran the fingerprints and realized the mistake. He was released Tuesday.

The fugitive is still on the lam.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Hallie Police officer Michael "Tony" Hudson passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 21 at 47...
Lake Hallie Police officer passes away
Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis.
Rock Fest announces 2022 lineup
With the unexpected news of her ex-husband Dan Peggs, Ashley faces a new challenge.
Ashley Peggs shares new life challenges
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seen during pregame of an NFL...
Broncos hire Packers OC Hackett as head coach

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID response...
Biden heads to Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses; human chain formed to help
AUDIO: Pennsylvania lt. gov.: Bridge collapse 'surreal'
Several law enforcement officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man on...
Police shoot, kill man walking along interstate in Tenn.
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of...
Key inflation gauge rose 5.8% in 2021, most in 39 years