New Richmond man found guilty in 2020 homicide case

On Aug. 20, 2020 the New Richmond Police Department was informed of a possible shooting on West 8th Avenue. It was reported a suspect left the scene in a white van with no license plates.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) -A New Richmond man charged with reckless homicide among other charges in St. Croix County after shots fired, has been found guilty.

The Court found 31-year-old Sovereignty Joseph Helmueller Sovereign guilty of count one 1st degree reckless homicide, count two 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, count three possess firearm-convicted of a felony, count four bail jumping – felony, count five bail jumping – felony, count 6 bail jumping – felony, count seven carry concealed weapon.

According to court records, Sovereign was also known by the name Andrew Helmueller.

According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 20, 2020 the New Richmond Police Department was informed of a possible shooting on West 8th Avenue. It was reported a suspect left the scene in a white van with no license plates.

When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to an east unit in a quadplex. Inside, a man was bleeding on the floor on the living room with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh area.

The victim who suffered gunshot wounds was later pronounced dead by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner. His death was listed as “death by homicide.”

https://www.weau.com/2021/09/28/new-richmond-man-sentenced-killing-man-random-gunfire/
https://www.weau.com/2020/08/24/2-new-richmond-men-charged-with-reckless-homicide/

