Owen man wins 2021 Chevy Silverado

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Owen, Wis. man has won a brand new Chevy Silverado after he and his family faced tragedy.

According to a release from Wheelers Chevrolet GMC, Kyle Westaby of Owen, Wis won the Kwik Trip/Packers Opening Drive Contest and in turn, won a brand new 2021 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss courtesy of Wisconsin Chevy Dealers.

The release from Wheelers GMC says the new vehicle couldn’t have come at a better time for Westaby and his family, as they recently faced a family tragedy.

Wheelers Chevrolet GMC says in the release that Westaby’s mother contracted COVID-19 around Halloween of 2021 and passed away at 59-years-old just 20 days later. The Westaby family was stunned and Westaby’s dad, who is blind, lost his main source of support.

Westaby said that the whole dynamic of his family changed in just 20 days.

“We ended up not only grieving the loss of my mother, and for my children, their grammy and my dad, his wife and entire support system, but it flipped everything on its head to where he now stays at my wife and I’s house,” Westaby said. “Instantly, in the matter of 20 days, it went from basically a completely healthy 59-year-old mom to just, gone.”

Westaby said that the truck not only helps the family out financially, but helps give the family something positive after a tough stretch.

“It helps to eliminate a payment which is really awesome,” Westaby said. “It’s a shine of excitement and joy in the midst of what’s been a really hard last couple of months for our family.”

Wheelers Chevrolet GMC says in the release that Westaby was one of 17 weekly winners picked and earned $25/every yard earned by the Packers during their opening drive of that week’s game.

