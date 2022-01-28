Advertisement

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office warns of auto thefts

They ask in the social post for people to remember that auto thefts from running vehicles...
They ask in the social post for people to remember that auto thefts from running vehicles aren’t just a metro thing, they’re happening in St. Croix County.(Associated Press)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office warns about auto thefts as cold winter weather continues.

According to a social post from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office and agencies within the county have been inundated with vehicle thefts. Friday morning offered another reminder of why you should be careful if you leave your vehicle running.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says in the social post, deputies assisted Baldwin Police with an auto theft report at a gas station in that community. Investigation revealed the suspects were canvassing the parking lot, waiting for someone to leave their vehicle running while they went into the store. That eventually happened, and the suspects made off with a stolen pickup truck. Multiple agencies worked on the case and the vehicle and the suspect were located.

They ask in the social post for people to remember that auto thefts from running vehicles aren’t just a metro thing, they’re happening in St. Croix County.

